Rehman refuses to leave Ram alone in city

Rehman (28) has been living in his employer Babu Ram’s residence in a Muslim-dominated locality, Shri Ram Colony, here for the last 15 years. His parents in U.P.’s Unnao have been calling him home but he has turned them down as he wants to stay back to make sure Mr. Ram is safe.

Talking about the clashes which broke out a few metres from his residence, Mr. Ram, who is among the few Hindus living in the street mostly inhabited by the Muslims, said he never felt like it was a Muslim- dominated colony and that on the day of the incident, his neighbours told him, “Hum jaan de denge tumhare liye, lekin kahin jana mat [We will lay down our lives for you, but don’t feel leave].”

Standing next to him was Mr. Rehman, who said: “I won’t let anyone even touch him.” He works in Mr. Ram’s bag-making factory on the ground floor where he lives as well. “All my documents have this address. He [Ram] treats me like his family,” said Mr. Rehman, the only Muslim worker in the factory.

Mr. Rehman, a father of two, said that his family in Unnao has been asking him to return home because, but he has refused. “I have told them that I cannot come. I believe nobody is our area can lay a finger on him, but outsiders might try to harm him. At that point, I will vouch for him and make sure he is safe,” he said.

Talking about the clashes, Mr. Ram said he only believes in humanity and that is his religion. “Bahar ke log aa kar bhadkaate hain, yahan sab thik hai [Outsiders come and incite violence... everything else is fine here otherwise]’,” he said.

Looking at his employer, Mr. Rehman said, “If something happens to me, I know he will be the one who will take me to the hospital.”