‘Regularise or give weightage to guest teachers’

With the Delhi government expected to re-start the recruitment of teachers next week, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday asked Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal to make sure that guest teachers are either regularised or given weightage in the recruitment process.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) was likely to issue an ad for recruiting permanent teachers on December 20, after the High Court on Monday ordered it to proceed with the process started on August 7, Mr. Sisodia wrote to Mr. Baijal.

Since services are directly under the control of the L-G, Mr. Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, asked Mr. Baijal to provide relief to the 15,000 contract teachers. Mr. Sisodia wrote that Mr. Baijal had not approved the government’s proposal to grant weightage to guest teachers in the recruitment process nor had he cleared the Bill for regularising the services of guest teachers.

The Delhi Assembly had passed the Bill in October but the L-G had termed the subject matter out of the Assembly’s “legislative competence”. It would be a “grave injustice” to the guest teachers if the L-G did not give them a path towards regularisation by not accepting either of the proposals before him, Mr. Sisodia wrote.