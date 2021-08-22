Regularisation of illegal colonies awaits Centre’s nod

NEW DELHI

‘Colonies which do not meet basic requirements will have to go for compulsory redevelopment’

In a bid to regularise unauthorised colonies in the national capital, proposals have been sent to the Central government, senior officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said.

To ensure better living conditions and to push for regularisation of the unauthorised colonies, the proposal entails regularising colonies as it is, in cases where the respective colonies meet basic requirements.

Better living

DDA vice-chairman Anurag Jain told The Hindu, “In the ’70s and ’80s, when colonies were regularised, there was not really much difference in their lives. What we have proposed is to make certain norms which will ensure better living in the colonies which get regularised. The first part of it is that if a particular colony meets the basic level of norms, then the DDA will regularise it, as it is.”

Stating that unauthorised colonies which do not meet the basic requirements will have to go for compulsory redevelopment.

Mr. Jain explained, “If a particular colony is not meeting the basic norms, including the minimum width of a road and so on, the colonies will have to go for redevelopment. People will be asked to pool their lands. The more land that gets pooled, the incentives provided will be better. If for example, 2,000 square metre of land gets accumulated, then we will make multistoreys and regularise the colony. This will also ensure that the quality of life in the area improves.”

Senior officials said that the proposal is with the Centre and the guidelines will be finalised after receiving required approvals.

Officials of the urban body also said that urban planning agencies like the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) have also been asked to select colonies on a random basis and make layouts of whether the proposed regularisation process can be implemented.

Model colonies

Mr. Jain said, “It is still at the planning stage but the NIUA has been asked to choose five to six colonies as model colonies and make plans accordingly to see whether the proposed regularisation process can be implemented. The first few model colonies will most likely be the ones which can be regularised as it is, if they meet the basic requirements.”

Had consultations

While the land-owning agency has had consultations with other departments like the fire department regarding basic requirements that are to be laid out, senior officials said that once a colony is regularised, agencies concerned like civic bodies and public works department among others, will have to carry out the required development work in the area.

Meanwhile, as per official records, the DDA had issued over 8,000 conveyance deeds and authorisation slips as of August 15. The scheme was launched in December 2019 after the Centre passed a Bill to grant ownership rights to people residing in unauthorised colonies.

According to data provided by the DDA, the urban body has received over 4.25 lakh registrations under the scheme and over 78,000 applications.

Speaking about the pace of the PM-UDAY scheme, Mr. Jain said, “The pace of registrations and completed applications was hit by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. There still exists a gap between the number of registrations and the number of completed applications. We are in the process of restarting camps to facilitate people. We have also changed our strategy and will be continuing the work in coordination with the civic bodies.”

“Apart from direct messaging through camps, in case of deficiencies in applications, we will also be doing targeted messaging. Depending on the stage of application that a person is at, specific messages will be sent to them,” said Mr. Jain.