Delhi government sends suggestions for regularisation of colonies

The Delhi government has sent 12 suggestions to the Central government related to the regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Wednesday.

Mr. Kejriwal said, “The proposal came a week ago from the Central government. We were given 15 days to respond, but we have sent our comments within seven days. We have accepted almost all the terms of the Central government. But we have also sent some suggestions.”

He said that 1,797 unauthorised colonies will be regularised in the first phase and the others in the second phase. “We want this scheme to be implemented as soon as possible so that the people of Delhi can get their rights. We are fine with the conditions that the Central government had put before us,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

One of the suggestions, which aimed to include more people, read, “Till July 1, 2019, how many unauthorised colonies have been built? Make a list of them and declare them regularised in the second phase.”

“We are working hard to provide all unauthorised colonies of Delhi with roads, drains, sewer and water. I am extremely happy that the Centre has taken a decision to regularise the unauthorised colonies of Delhi. The Centre has also made it clear that it is ready to implement it [regularisation] soon and we are also ready to get it done as soon as possible. The time is not far for the residents of the unauthorised colonies to get a dignified life and their due rights,” he said.

On July 18 The Chief Minister earlier said that on November 2, 2015, the Delhi government had passed a proposal in the Cabinet to regularise the unauthorised colonies and give ownership rights to the people living there, adding that the proposal was sent to the Central government for approval on November 12.

The Centre has given a positive response. We want to congratulate the Central government on behalf of the people of Delhi,” he had said.

On Tuesday, Union Minister Hardeep Puri hit out at Mr. Kejriwal for attempting to “take credit” for the proposal. “He [Kejriwal] has been quick to take credit for something he has been obstructing,” he said, referring to the statement by the Chief Minister that the Centre had acted on the Delhi government’s proposal to grant ownership rights.

Mr. Puri said that an order is likely to be issued in a month for implementing the “Centre’s proposal” to grant ownership rights in 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi.