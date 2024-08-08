GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Regular breathalyser tests, medical checkups for bus drivers after spate of accidents in the Capital

Published - August 08, 2024 12:18 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the safety measures have been instituted following the recent spate of bus accidents in the Capital.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the safety measures have been instituted following the recent spate of bus accidents in the Capital. | Photo Credit: PTI

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday announced a new set of safety measures for bus operations in the Capital, including Aadhaar-based duty allocation for drivers, simulation training, tracking of blacklisted drivers, breathalyser tests and regular medical check-ups.

The move comes after a series of bus accidents that involved drivers suffering from epilepsy and eye problems, which, as per the rules of the Delhi government, debar individuals from driving buses in the Capital.

While addressing a press conference, Mr. Gahlot said he had taken serious note of the accidents and had held meetings on bus safety measures.

“Some drivers are doing multiple shifts, leading to fatigue. All drivers will now have an Aadhaar-based duty chart. A database is being created. Double shifts will be prevented at any cost,” he said.

He added that regular breathalyser tests would be conducted, and medical check-ups of all drivers would be done at Delhi government hospitals.

Periodic training of drivers on simulators will also be conducted, he said. “Two simulators are being readied by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), and training sessions are being conducted at the Nand Nagri depot,” he said.

Last month, a woman died and 34 others were injured after a DTC bus rammed into a pillar near Shivaji Park Metro Station. Following the accident, Mr. Gahlot had directed an inquiry into other such incidents.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.