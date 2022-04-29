Regret not living a normal life, says lone survivor

Tarun Preet Singh says he fought against all odds for last 25 years

The lone survivor of the 1997 Connaught Place fake encounter, 47-year-old Tarun Preet Singh, has lived with a dysfunctional arm as well as mental and physical trauma for the past 25 years.

Speaking to The Hindu from his residence in Kurukshetra, Mr. Singh said his life had been “ruined” ever since the incident and that nothing could compensate him for the agony that he and his family have suffered all these years.

“After receiving gunshot injuries, I was admitted to a hospital for a long time after the police shot at us,” Mr. Singh said.

Recalling the incident, Mr. Singh said it was a matter of chance that he had survived while his fellow passengers had died.

“The deceased were my father’s business partners. We had gone to Connaught Place to discuss some work. My father couldn’t accompany us as he had to drop my sister off for her exam in Karnal, so he told me to go. Only I know how I live with the scars from that incident,” he said.

Mr. Singh, who works at a cloth shop, said the incident had left him physically unfit for any job as his right arm was rendered useless.

“I cannot use my right arm for any work…my employers always remain unhappy about it and I regret not being able to lead a normal life…I could have had a better job,” he added.

Several adjournments and the arduous legal journey made him anxious and frustrated but Mr. Singh says he kept going despite the odds.

“I had to frequently travel to Delhi during the hearings. It was tough on me and my family. But I didn’t give up. The incident changed my life for the worse. I deserve the compensation,” he said.

Apart from physical injuries, Mr. Singh said his financial condition also took a hit after the incident. “I am the sole breadwinner of my family and have to pay the rent for my house here. I have two college-going children and have to pay their fees too. I had demanded a compensation of ₹1 crore but I don’t know if I can make do with ₹15 lakh, given my physical incapability and financial condition,” he added.