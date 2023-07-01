Registrations open for over 5,600 flats on sale from existing DDA inventory

July 01, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched the fourth phase of its Online Running Housing Scheme 2023 on a ‘first come first serve’ (FCFS) basis, under which 5,623 flats of various categories are up for sale.

Notifying the scheme on Thursday, the authority said it will sell existing unsold flats which were on offer in other schemes in 2021-22. According to an official, no deadline has been set for the scheme and it will either close when all flats are sold or if and when the competent authorities decide to end it.

Under phase IV of the scheme, 5,383 one bedroom-hall-kitchen (1 BHK) flats are on offer in Narela, Siraspur, Rohini and Lok Nayak Puram. Officials added that the DDA had offered most of these flats earlier as well and there is no change in their prices from that in the Special Housing Scheme, 2021.

The DDA is also offering 199 2 BHK flats in Narela and Dwarka, as well as 41 3 BHK units in Jasola.

For the 1 BHK flats, the tentative price ranges are ₹9.8-23 lakh in Narela, ₹14 lakh in Rohini,₹17 lakh in Siraspur and ₹26-28 lakh in Lok Nayak Puram. The 2 BHK flats cost around ₹1 crore in Narela and ₹1.2-1.3 crore in Dwarka, while the 3BHK flats in Jasola at available at ₹2-2.18 crore.

Registration for the scheme opened on 5 p.m., Friday, while booking of flats will start on 12 p.m., July 10.

The DDA official said, “Most flats offered in this scheme are in Narela where numerous measures have been undertaken. To improve security, land has been allotted to Delhi Police for opening police stations, while connectivity of the area has been improved through DTC buses. Besides, a Metro line is proposed. Adequate steps have also been taken for education and healthcare facilities in the area by allotting land to the Delhi government for schools and dispensaries. Six higher secondary schools are also to be constructed. A sports complex is also being developed.”

Interested citizens can register for the scheme online through the DDA’s website. The authority made an amendment in its housing regulations, which earlier barred people who own residential plots/built up houses in the city exceeding 67 square metres from being able to register. With the amendment, no person will be barred from the benefits of the scheme on grounds of having any land/building ownership in Delhi in his/her own name or any members of the family.