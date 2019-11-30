Registration will start from Dec. 16: Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari announced at a press conference that registration of properties at unauthorised colonies would start from December 16. MPs Vijay Goel, Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Verma were also present.

A video on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal allegedly shifting stance on the issue was also exhibited.

“The work of passing the Bill has been done to provide happiness to the people of Delhi but Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been doing politics on it since 2013...registration of unauthorised colonies will start on the DDA portal from December 16, after which people living in unauthorised colonies will get ownership rights,” Mr. Tiwari announced.

“As many as 1,731 colonies will be regularised in the first phase, the remaining colonies will be regularised in the second phase,” he added.