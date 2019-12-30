Registration of unauthorised colonies’ properties in Delhi in 10 days: Hardeep Singh Puri

Registration of properties in 1,731 unauthorised colonies, in which the government is in the process of giving ownership rights, would start in eight to 10 days, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on Sunday the BJP was misleading people and that the Delhi Development Authority’s website had made it clear that the ownership rights would not mean regularisation of the colonies.

In response, Mr. Puri said in a series of tweets on Monday the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was misleading Delhiites.

“Everytime something is done for the benefit of Delhi, AAP either creates obstructions or starts spreading a fake narrative. In case of conferring ownership rights, their problem is that we have called their bluff and have not allowed them to create any more obstacles,” Mr. Puri said.

He said 35,000 applicants had already registered on the DDA’s website. He said the AAP could go on lying, while the government quickly hands over the property documents to the residents of these colonies. Mr. Puri said the DDA had completed the task of delineating the boundaries of the 1,731 unauthorised colonies in two months, which had been pending with the Delhi government since 2008.