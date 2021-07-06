Registration for UG admissions will begin in late July, says DU

Senior official says they are awaiting Class 12 Board results

Delhi University on Monday said the registration process for undergraduate admissions will begin from late July instead of July 15 as stated earlier as Class 12 board results are still awaited.

Rajeev Gupta, Chairperson of DU’s admissions, told The Hindu: “The registration process for the undergraduate admissions is likely to begin from the third or fourth week of July. It will not begin on July 15 as the results will not be out by then. The Supreme Court has given a deadline of July 31 for the results to be declared so the process will also begin a few days before the results are announced.”

“It will be started a few days before the results are declared so that aspirants can fill up basic details and then update other details once the results are declared,” said Mr. Gupta.

Reacting to concerns from DU aspirants regarding the criteria to be used for admissions, Mr. Gupta said no decision was taken regarding the entrance test as it was to be decided by the Ministry of Education. Several students had earlier, taken to social media expressing concerns about the possibility of an entrance test this year.

‘Merit-based admissions’

“For now, we are going ahead with the merit-based admissions, and we are preparing accordingly like previous years. As for the CUCET, it is the Ministry’s call, and the decision will come from there. If they give the nod then DU will decide accordingly,” said Mr. Gupta.

First-year classes for the new batch are likely to begin in November, the university said.