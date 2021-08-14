Registration for admissions to NCWEB at DU under way

Process completely online, best of 4 subjects to be considered

The registration process for admissions to the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) at the Delhi University (DU) is currently under way.

Admissions for BA (prog) and BCom will be based on merit and cut-off marks will be declared by the 26 undergraduate NCWEB centres that are there across various DU colleges.

The application process is completely online and the best of four subjects will be considered for admissions. According to the university, merit will be determined on the basis of one language and three best elective subjects.

“Interested female candidates residing in NCT Delhi are automatically enrolled for NCWEB on the selection of courses offered — BA (prog) or BCom or both. Students are expected to attend classes regularly as the minimum 66.67% attendance has been made mandatory to appear in the university examinations, which are held in semester mode or annually in May,” read the bulletin of information released by DU.

Students will be permitted to complete their respective three-year undergraduate courses in five years. “The NCWEB enables thousands of young women who cannot join regular colleges for various reasons to attend classes on Saturdays and Sundays and during academic breaks to obtain their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees,” the university said.

Aryabhatta College, Bharati College, Lakshmi Bai College, Hansraj College, Jesus and Mary College, Ramanujan College, Rajdhani College and Vivekananda College are some of the centres, which provide the undergraduate courses for NCWEB.

However, the university specified that students will not be permitted to change their respective centres at a later stage during the admission process. “The board provides library facilities to all undergraduate students in the respective teaching centres. The board gives financial aid and book loan facility for the academic year to the needy and deserving students,” the university said.

Non-collegiate students are also not permitted to pursue any other full-time or degree course. The registration process for undergraduate admissions to the various merit-based courses in DU began on August 2 and is scheduled to continue till August 31.