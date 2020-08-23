Registration camp for workers starts in Delhi today

NEW DELHI

23 August 2020

It will be held in all Assembly constituencies and online till September 11

The Delhi government on Sunday announced that it will conduct a campaign for the registration of construction labourers between August 24 and September 11 in all 70 Assembly constituencies as well as online.

Once registered, the government said, the construction workers will be able benefit from nearly 18 assistance schemes that the government is providing for them.

Employment and Labour Minister Gopal Rai said that registration and physical verification will be done together during the 15-day camp. According to law, carpenters, construction site guards, people who work with concrete mixers, crane operators, electricians, mason, tiles stone fitters, welders, coolies and others can apply.

Mr. Rai said that during the pandemic, the government provided financial assistance of ₹5,000 to all registered construction workers for two months.