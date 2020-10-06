Regional Plan-2041 a chance to plan better future, says Puri

GURUGRAM

06 October 2020 01:10 IST

‘It will be challenging given the rise in area and population’

The forthcoming Regional Plan with 20-year horizon of 2041 would be challenging and also a unique opportunity to plan for a better future, said Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep S. Puri on Monday, speaking at the 39th meeting of the NCR Planning Board.

Mr. Puri said the NCR area and population had grown gradually and the forthcoming Regional Plan with 20-year horizon of 2041 would, therefore, be very challenging. “It will also be a unique opportunity for all of us to plan for a better future 2041. Presently, NCRPB Secretariat is engaged in preparation of Regional Plan-2041 as the perspective year of current Regional Plan-2021 is approaching. Planning for a vast and diverse NCR can be achieved only through an inclusive, consultative exercise with active participation of all stakeholders. I am happy to note that a comprehensive consultative exercise of 17 full-day workshops was undertaken by the NCRPB,” said Mr. Puri.

The NCR has grown gradually from about 30,242 sqkm in 1989 to 34,144 sq km in 2005 to about 55, 083 sq km at present, with a core of Delhi area being about 1,483 sqkm. The NCR population as per the 2011 census is about 5.81 crore, which is likely to rapidly increase making NCR-Delhi the biggest and the most populous capital region globally by 2030.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal; Urban Development Ministers from Delhi, U.P. and Rajasthan; Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Secretary, Durga Shanker Mishra and other representatives were present.

Cost of projects

The Minister said that the cumulative projects sanctioned so far by the NCR Planning Board were 366, out of which 269 were completed and 97 were under various stages of implementation. The estimated cost of these 366 projects was ₹31,853 crore, out of which ₹15,393 crore was sanctioned by the Board and ₹12,441 crore released so far.