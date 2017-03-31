Regal walks into history with one last show

The queue to get into Regal Cinema on Thursday extended halfway across the block. Patrons clutched onto tiny purple ticket stubs, even as another queue began at the ticket window and extended onto the outer circle of Connaught Place. Everyone was evidently desperate to get their hands on a ticket.

The scene was reminiscent of a glorious past when film buffs would line up to buy tickets in advance for a big Friday release. However, all the jostling in the middle of the afternoon was not for any film star, but to pay homage to a theatre that has brought stars to life since 1932.

Curtains down

Camera phones in hand, visitors stood in the characteristic entrance hall with its black and white checked floor one last time, posing for selfies with vintage posters of Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker and Sangam — the two films that would bring the curtains down at the theatre.

Walking up the staircase, glancing at a photograph of Madhubala, and climbing up another flight leading to the balcony, octogenarian Dinesh Shukla was a little out of breath as he was helped to his seat by an usher with a large torch in hand.

‘Broke my heart’

“Ah! The fan. It’s such a nice feeling after the heat outside. New theatres do not have fans. The air-conditioning is so cold,” said Mr. Shukla to his grandson who was seated beside him. The constant drone of the fan right through the film sent people like Mr. Shukla on a nostalgic trip. But for many others, it was the reason why Regal Cinema had not been able to fill its seats and is now at the end of the road, set to make way for a multiplex.

Narendra Grover, who first visited Regal in 1953, said that he was walking past the building when he got the know that the place was shutting down. “It broke my heart. I have been coming here all though my childhood. I remember bunking classes in college and coming here to watch a movie. I live in London now and will be heading back on Friday with fond memories and a heavy heart,” said Mr. Grover.

With his entire family in tow, Anil Goel, a theatre critic, felt that Delhi was losing all its iconic venues.

‘It’s a shame’

“Names of roads, colonies, even places like Appu Ghar, are being erased. It is a shame that the places that gave Delhi its character are being shut down. It certainly needs renovation, but converting it into a multiplex will make it no different from any other theatre,” said Mr. Goel.

The closure of the theatre has forced many of its employees to look for other jobs. But Yogendra Singh, who has stood behind the snack counter for over 50 years, said that he would retire along with the theatre. “I have seen this place in its prime. I have met film stars and served snacks to many famous people. It is sad that that Regal Cinema is closing down. With a little renovation it could have continued for many more years. The theatre is an integral part of Indian cinema and should have been preserved,” Mr. Singh said.