Refund booking amount to buyer, NDCRC tells builder

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has held a builder responsible for unilaterally changing the loan plan without issuing “sufficient notice” to a flat buyer.

It directed the builder to refund within four weeks the booking amount to the buyer. “We also award cost of ₹50,000 to be paid by the developer for not putting the complainant to the sufficient notice prior to unilaterally changing the payment plan,” it said.

The order of the consumer court came on a plea by Abhinav Gupta who booked an apartment in Gold Souk Golf Links, a group housing complex at Sector 17 Sohna, Haryana, built by Gold Souk Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (GSIPL).

Advocate Aditya Parolia, representing Mr. Gupta, argued that the developer had offered the sale of the property costing around ₹1 crore in the payment plan of 10:80:10.

As per an agreement, 10% of the total price of the flat was to be paid at the time of booking, 80% by the bank as loan and the balance 10% by the buyer at the time of delivery of possession. Mr. Parolia said a “tripartite agreement” was executed between his client, GSIPL and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFCL) in March 2015. He contended that as per Clause 8 of the agreement, if the buyer is unable to make the balance payment then the developer is liable to refund DHFCL.

On the other hand, the DHFCL said that initially, it had agreed to disburse ₹80 lakh, but subject to “technical and legal verification and also the credit score and credibility” of the buyer, a revised sanctioned amount of about ₹70 lakh was allotted. GSIPL argued that the buyer had failed to secure the loan of ₹80 lakh and since it had no connection with the reduction of the loan amount from ₹80 lakh to ₹70 lakh, it cannot be held liable.

The Commission, however, took note of the fact that there was no notice issued prior to the change of the payment plan to enable the buyer to exercise the option of opting out, if need be.

As the buyer wanted to opt out of the project on account of change in the payment plan, the Commission asked the developer to refund the booking amount with 8% interest from the date of filing of the complaint.