Reforms take centre stage at Bhondsi jail

Beautiful paintings adorn the walls of the office of Bhondsi jail’s Superintendent of Prisons Jai Kishan Chhillar.

The works of art are not by famous painters but made by the jail inmates here, Mr. Chhillar says proudly.

On one side of the office is a painted tree trunk with pictures of birds on it, which was also made by a prisoner. Pointing towards his desk, Mr. Chillar says: “The pen holder and the small pitcher have also been made by the inmates.”

Whipping out his phone, Mr. Chhillar shows off pictures of inmates painting and taking part in various activities, including yoga.

“The concept of jails has changed a lot over the years with emphasis now on reforming the inmates and preparing them for the challenges ahead after they step out into the real world,” says Mr. Chhillar.

The initiative to improve the lot of prisoners in Haryana came after Mr. Chhillar — along with other Superintendents of Prisons of the State — got an opportunity to visit Tihar Central Jail a few years ago. They were so impressed with the condition of the jails and the facilities provided to the inmates that they decided to replicate the model in Haryana.

Mr. Chhillar says that none of the jails in Haryana are overcrowded. The District Jail, Gurugram (Bhondsi jail), is spread over 45 acres and has 2,392 inmates; its capacity is around 2,500 prisoners, he says. Of the total inmates, 1,477 are undertrials. There are only 44 women inmates of which 14 are convicts.

More jails coming up

Besides Gurugram, the jail also has inmates from Nuh district. The district jail in Nuh will be ready by this year-end. It will reduce the number of inmates at Bhondsi jail, says Mr. Chillar.

Alongside Nuh, two new jails are coming up at Rewari and Panipat.

To provide education and impart livelihood skills to the inmates, the Bhondsi jail has centres of Indira Gandhi National Open University, National Institute of Open Schooling and a government polytechnic college running on its premises.

The jail authorities also organise activities to promote art, culture and fashion designing.

“We recently launched ‘Dhun Project’ to identify inmates with a flair for music and singing, and train them. Similarly, apparel designed by our inmates were exhibited at the ITC Grand Central Hotel in Mumbai four months ago. We have inmates who can compose music and write songs,” says Mr. Chhillar.

Like other district jails in the State, Bhondsi jail is fully computerised and data on the inmates are constantly updated.

“At the click of a button, all the details of an inmate can be viewed on the computer screen, including the time spent in jail, treatment details, visitors, and even purchases made at the jail canteen. The issuance of Custody Certificates to court has become very quick now. We also plan to computerise the process of furlough to make it quick and transparent. Even the inmates can access their details online, at a kiosk using their biometrics,” says Mr. Chhillar.