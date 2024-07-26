Reelmakers to troublemaker: DMRC books 1,600 people for creating nuisance in metro

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has booked more than 1,600 people from April to June this year for creating nuisance, including making reels and sitting on the floor of the metro premises, a senior DMRC official said on Thursday.

Data accessed by The Hindu showed that the DMRC issued 1,647 penalties for creating nuisance under Section 59 of the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, whereas 1,600 penalties were issued for the same period in the previous year. “We are running various campaigns, both online and offline, to discourage passengers from indulging in any activity that might cause inconvenience to fellow commuters,” the official said.

The DMRC has deployed mobile checking squads to check activities that are considered inappropriate.