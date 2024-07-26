GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reelmakers to troublemaker: DMRC books 1,600 people for creating nuisance in metro

Published - July 26, 2024 01:11 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has booked more than 1,600 people from April to June this year for creating nuisance, including making reels and sitting on the floor of the metro premises, a senior DMRC official said on Thursday.

Data accessed by The Hindu showed that the DMRC issued 1,647 penalties for creating nuisance under Section 59 of the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, whereas 1,600 penalties were issued for the same period in the previous year. “We are running various campaigns, both online and offline, to discourage passengers from indulging in any activity that might cause inconvenience to fellow commuters,” the official said.

The DMRC has deployed mobile checking squads to check activities that are considered inappropriate.

Related Topics

Delhi Metro / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.