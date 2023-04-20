Reducing Delhi’s dependency on other States for raw water to tackle water woes: DJB vice-chairman 

April 20, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - New Delhi

The Central government-appointed L-G does not have any constitutional mandate to interfere with the issues relating to the Delhi Jal Board, newly appointed DJB vice-chairperson Somnath Bharti told The Hindu in an interview on Wednesday.

Mr. Bharti’s remarks came while responding to L-G V.K. Saxena’s visit to the Wazirabad water treatment plant last month. The L-G had pointed out problems and had sought Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “urgent intervention”.

“He [L-G] is trying to showcase that ‘I’m taking care of the Yamuna, Delhi, etc.’, but actually he is doing nothing. All the Yamuna projects are being led by Arvind Kejriwalji and work is mostly done by the DJB,” said Mr. Bharti, who assumed charge as the vice-chairman on April 10.

Currently, Delhi – a landlocked city – requires 1,260 million gallons per day (MGD) of treated water for its citizens, but the treated water that the DJB produces during summer is about 956 MGD, leaving a shortfall of about 24%.

When asked about drinking water scarcity that many parts of the city face every summer and how the DJB plans to solve it, Mr. Bharti said, “So far, Delhi has depended on other States for raw water, which is then treated and supplied to people through pipelines or tankers. However, Kejriwalji has made a plan to make Delhi self-sufficient in terms of raw water through a series of projects.”

“For instance, the output of STPs [sewage treatment plants] will be put into lakes, which will recharge groundwater. Later, groundwater will be extracted through borewells., after which water from borewells will be treated using ROs and supplied to people for drinking purposes,” he said. “Being self-sufficient in raw water will be the tool to free Delhi from water issues.”

When asked about how the government plans to bridge this gap between requirement and production, Mr. Bharti said, “We are trying to do this by increasing the availability of raw water through different methods. Our target is to reach water production of 1,264 MGD in a year and a half.”

He also said that only if the DJB succeeds in plugging all leakages and pilferages, would Delhi have sufficient water. “That’s why we are installing flow meters to understand where the water we supply is actually going,” he added.

The DJB vice-chairman also said that an action plan of the DJB on how to tackle the summer months in terms of water supply will be released shortly, but did not give an exact date.

Every year, Delhi asks other States or the Centre to provide it with more raw water, but in vain. When asked whether there is any chance of getting more water from other States, Mr. Bharti, said, “Nothing much is happening on it. We will have to manage the water we produce better.”