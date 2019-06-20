Reducing Delhi-Mumbai travel time by five hours

The Railways plans to bring down by five hours the travel time in the busy Delhi-Howrah and Delhi-Mumbai routes with an investment of about ₹14,000 crore in infrastructure over the next four years.

This is one of the 11 proposals prepared by the Railways in the 100-day plan, with instructions to initiate immediate action to implement them by August 31.

The two routes account for 30% of passenger and 20% of freight traffic. Presently, the fastest train on the Delhi-Howrah route takes 17 hours to complete the journey, while on the Delhi-Mumbai route the quickest train takes 15.5 hours.

The proposal is to reduce the travel time to 12 hours and 10 hours respectively. The proposal is being sent to the Cabinet Committee for Economic Affairs for approval.

According to the proposal document, the railways has set a target to ramp up the speed of the trains on these routes from the present 130 kmph to 160 kmph.

The document, a part of the 100 day-plan being prepared by union ministries on the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lays down the vision for the national transporter for the next three months. The project is proposed to be implemented within four years from the date of approval.

The document also lists 10 other targets for the railways which need to be initiated within the next 100 days.

One of them is the railways’ version of the “give it up” scheme which was introduced by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for encouraging people to give up their subsidies on train tickets.