Reduce number of refugees protesting outside UNHCR: HC

New Delhi

04 September 2021 00:59 IST

‘COVID guidelines prohibit gatherings of more than 100 people’

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Delhi government and the police to reduce the number of Afghan nationals protesting outside the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR) office here, and that they strictly follow COVID-19 protocol.

“Nobody is stopping them from protesting. Firstly they are at a wrong place. It is not a designated protest site. Plus, as per the COVID-19 guidelines, more than 100 people cannot gather,” Justice Rekha Palli remarked.

Law same for all

The judge added, “How can there be 500 protesters. What is this exception of 500 for refugees?” while referring to the restriction of 100 people even for marriage purpose. The court made it clear that the law is the same for everybody.

Advertising

Advertising

The High Court’s observation came while hearing a petition by Vasant Vihar Welfare Association, which stated that the foreign nationals have gathered outside the office of the UNHCR at B Block in south Delhi’s Vasant Vihar since August 15, including lanes and parks adjoining it and residents are facing difficulties due to this.

The Delhi police’s counsel said that as per the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines, all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, or festival related gatherings and congregations are prohibited during the pandemic.

Central government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul said the issue must be seen from a humanitarian angle and urged the court to grant some more time to take a holistic view to resolve it.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on September 7, with the caution that if the matter was not resolved by then, it will be constrained to pass certain orders.

The police’s counsel said children are also there in the protest for some duration and the officers have tried to persuade the protesters to shift but they are not agreeable and the only option left is to push them away, which was not done since it was a sensitive issue having international ramifications.