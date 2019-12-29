Red sandalwood smugglers held

Two persons were arrested in Janakpuri here for allegedly smuggling red sandalwood valued at nearly ₹6 crore in the international market, the police said on Saturday.
A total of 228 logs of red sandalwood, weighing around 1279.5 kg, were recovered from suspects Rishi Makhan (33) and Ram Parkash (52), the police said.
The police were informed on Thursday that a vehicle loaded with red sandalwood would come towards Asalatpur village, DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said. “Around 9.30 p.m., the vehicle was intercepted and its driver [Mr. Parkash] was nabbed,” he said. Mr. Prakash said the consignment belonged to Makhan, who was later arrested.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.