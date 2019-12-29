Red sandalwood smugglers held

Two persons were arrested in Janakpuri here for allegedly smuggling red sandalwood valued at nearly ₹6 crore in the international market, the police said on Saturday.

A total of 228 logs of red sandalwood, weighing around 1279.5 kg, were recovered from suspects Rishi Makhan (33) and Ram Parkash (52), the police said.

The police were informed on Thursday that a vehicle loaded with red sandalwood would come towards Asalatpur village, DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said. “Around 9.30 p.m., the vehicle was intercepted and its driver [Mr. Parkash] was nabbed,” he said. Mr. Prakash said the consignment belonged to Makhan, who was later arrested.