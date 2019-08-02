Recovery of ‘secret’ papers: trial against Reliance, officers quashed

The Delhi High Court on Thursday put an end to the trial under the Official Secrets Act against Reliance Industries Ltd. and three of its then senior executives for recovery of alleged secret documents from them in 1998.

Justice Sunil Gaur remarked that the documents recovered from them were already in public domain, and “therefore, they lose their confidentiality”.

1998 search operation

The case stems from a search operation conducted on October 28, 1998 on the office premises of V. Balasubramanian, Group President, RIL, at Meridien Commercial Tower, Janpath in New Delhi by the Delhi police.

In the course of search, photocopies of the four “secret” documents of the Government of India, comprising 37 pages, were recovered from the drawer of Mr. Balasubramanian’s office table.

The prosecution alleged that these documents were “secret” ones.

A trial court here had in March 2012 ordered framing of charges against RIL and three of its senior executives. This order was challenged before the High Court by them.

They argued that the documents in question are not prejudicial to the security of the State. They said merely marking them “secret”, does not bring the documents in question within the ambit of The Official Secrets Act, 1923.

They also pointed out that the documents were very much in public domain and the information contained in these documents were already published by the newspaper.

Nature of information

Taking note of the argument, Justice Gaur said, “A person cannot be put on trial merely because a document has been marked as ‘secret’, as it is necessary to see the nature of information contained in it, to find out if any offence under The Official Secrets Act, 1923 is made out or not.”

“This court is of the considered view that trial court has gravely erred in ignoring the newspaper reports on record on technical plea of want of proof, as it is a settled legal position that on technicalities, substantial justice cannot be sacrificed,” the judge said while quashing the trial against RIL and its executives.