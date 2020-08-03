‘Recover compensation from offending factories’

NEW DELHI

NGT directs authorities to be vigilant

Following allegations of noise pollution in a residential area in Dwarka, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to direct units to not operate and recover compensation from the violators.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed authorities to ensure that environmental norms are followed before the units are permitted to operate.

Environmental norms

In a report furnished by the DPCC, the pollution committee said that closure notices had been issued to the violating units. “A report has been filed by the DPCC to the effect that violation of environmental norms was established and closure order was passed. Electricity supply has been disconnected and the unit has been closed,” the Bench observed.

Noting that a compensation of ₹4.37 lakh had been assessed, the Bench said, “No further order is necessary except to direct that the units be not allowed to operate again unless necessary compensation is paid and environmental norms are followed.”

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Sapna Mamtani and others who alleged that noise pollution was being created by Dwarka Gardens and Shanti Gardens, which were hired for marriage functions.