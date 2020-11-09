Record single-day spike in city with 7,745 cases

Jain says Delhi hit peak of ‘third wave’, expects numbers to go down; buses get DDMA nod to run at full capacity

The Capital recorded 7,745 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which is the highest jump in the number of cases in a 24-hour period since the pandemic began.

According to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government, the city also recorded 77 deaths and 6,069 recoveries in the same period.

Positivity rate

It added that 50,754 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 15.26%, which is a spike from the average positivity rate of 8.60%.

The cumulative figures for the city now stand at 4,38,529 positive cases, 6,989 deaths and 3,89,682 recoveries. A total of 50,99,774 tests have been conducted. There are currently 41,857 active cases in the city with 24,723 people under home isolation and 3,878 containment zones, the bulletin added.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the Capital has hit the peak of the “third wave”, which has been the worst since the pandemic began. He added that the number of cases would start to go down now. The city also reported 79 deaths on Saturday — the highest number of fatalities in over four months. The Minister continued to advocate the use of masks to protect against the virus until a vaccine is developed.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday allowed the running of DTC buses in the city with full seating capacity till November 30.

The DDMA had earlier allowed the running of DTC and cluster buses with full capacity on a trial basis till November 8. The DTC and cluster buses had resumed plying with full seating capacity from November 1.