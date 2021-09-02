Record rain creates mayhem as Delhi streets turn into rivers

NEW DELHI, 01/09/2021: The scene a water logged during the heavy downpour at Safdarjung near AIIMS in New Delhi on Wednesday. September 1, 2021. Photo: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu

NEW DELHI

02 September 2021 00:49 IST

Authorities get complaints of water entering houses, shops

Heavy rain lashed the national capital for the second straight day on Wednesday, leading to chaos on the streets due to waterlogging.

Delhi received 112.1 mm of rainfall over a 24 hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, and 76.5 mm of rainfall thereafter. It is the highest single-day precipitation in September in 19 years

Delhi had recorded 126.8 mm of rainfall on September 13, 2002. The all-time record is 172.6 mm rainfall on September 16, 1963.

The rain led to waterlogging on several major roads and serpentine queues of vehicles were seen moving at snail’s pace. There were also complaints about water entering shops and homes.

At Connaught Place, water entered shops and the middle circle, and parking areas in the inner circle were waterlogged.

Areas categorised as ‘critical’ by the Public Works Department (PWD), such as Minto Bridge, as well as hundreds of those categorised as ‘vulnerable’ were inundated for most of Tuesday night and most part of Wednesday.

The PWD logged over 119 waterlogging complaints between 8.30 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday, compared to 60 on Tuesday.

Apart from Minto Bridge, the Pul Prahladpur and Azadpur underpasss were flooded yet again. The average rainfall that the drainage network of the city can cater to, according to the PWD, is 50 mm per day.

The intensity of rain is likely to reduce with the Meteorological Department forecasting a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/thundershowers on Thursday. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

Delhi govt. statement

On waterlogging causing mayhem in the city, the Delhi government said: “It has been raining heavily over the last two days. But what bears testimony to the work done to prevent waterlogging over the last few days is that issues such as buses getting stuck below the Minto Bridge did not arise. In addition, many places did not witness waterlogging. In future, we will try to ensure that waterlogging does not take place no matter how much it rains. The Delhi government will do whatever is needed in this regard.”

BJP takes to Twitter

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP took to social media to accuse the AAP government of having completely failed at checking waterlogging across the Capital.

“Government run by @ArvindKejriwal stands exposed, they have not worked on the Fundamentals which were the basic need of Delhi [sic],” North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari tweeted.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri shared a video of water falling from a flyover and tweeted: “Congratulations Kejriwal! They couldn’t transform Delhi into London or Singapore but by not cleaning PWD drains effectively the government has at least been able to inundate Delhi with water from the Niagra Falls!”