Record 240 COVID deaths in city

Delhi reports over 23,000 new cases, positivity rate 26.12%

The Capital reported 240 COVID deaths in 24 hours — the highest since the beginning of the pandemic — taking the toll to 12,361, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday.

Also, 23,686 new COVID-19 cases were reported in a day, taking the total number of cases to 8,77,146.

On Sunday, there were 25,462 new cases.

A total of 90,696 tests were done in a day, the bulletin said. The test positivity was 26.12%.

Of the total cases, 7,87,898 people have recovered and there are 76,887 active cases.

Control rooms

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Monday directed officials to monitor procurement and distribution of medical oxygen from point of manufacture to procurement by distributors or hospitals.

A team of nine officers will be at oxygen-filling plants to check the procurement of medical oxygen.

“To oversee distribution of medical oxygen to various hospitals and nursing homes in Delhi. Each officer shall submit a report daily to the Officer on Special Duty,” the order said.

The government also assigned 28 inspectors to monitor the movement of Remdesivir from distributors to different levels.

Also, two control rooms to monitor and manage the supply of “COVID-19 management drugs” was set up by the government and emergency contact numbers were also issued.

“Delhi government forms 24-member oxygen audit committee to ensure continuous monitoring of the oxygen stocks and its consumption. The committee will ensure that the use of Oxygen for management of COVID patients is rational and as per prescribed treatment protocols,” said Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

DDU to get more beds

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that 500 more COVID-19 beds will be added in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, while 250 more will be added in Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital.

A total of 48,088 beneficiaries got vaccinated against COVID-19 in the national capital in 24 hours, as per the bulletin.