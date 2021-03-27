Reconstituted Advisory Council holds first meeting on MPD-2041

Draft to be placed before Delhi Development Authority in April

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said that the first meeting of the reconstituted Advisory Council for the formulation of the Master Plan for Delhi 2041 was held on Friday and the draft will be placed before the Authority in April.

The meeting was chaired by Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal who is also the DDA Chairman.

The new master plan is divided into two volumes comprising various sector-wise policies in focus areas like environment, economy, public spaces, heritage, shelter, mobility and social and physical infrastructure, officials said.

Among other policies, a Spatial Development Framework, including the TOD policy and Green Development Area Policy, will be a primary aspect of the new master plan, officials added.

“The Spatial Development Strategies will guide the intensity and type of development in various parts of Delhi – land pooling area, green development area, regeneration of planned and unplanned areas, transit-oriented development and so on. MPD-2041 plan will be GIS-based Master Plan in which critical concepts of development are being incorporated for implementation,” the urban body said in a statement.

The Advisory Council, which was reconstituted and notified on March 23, is scheduled to meet on March 31 and then April 5, following which the draft will be placed before the authority, officials said. After obtaining suggestions and objections from the public, the draft plan is likely to be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs by September 30.

Goals and objectives

“At the meeting, the vision for Delhi 2041 with three broad goals and the objectives formulated were presented and discussed. Two chapters of the draft MPD – Environment and Economy – were also discussed. Members suggested integrated logistical planning, platform economy, informal sector economy and digital infrastructure planning to be incorporated,” the land owning agency said.