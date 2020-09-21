‘Reconsider suspension of MLALAD fund’

New Delhi

21 September 2020 23:08 IST

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to reconsider the suspension of the release of funds under the MLA Local Area Development (LAD) head due to the pandemic.

A total of ₹700 crore is released by the Delhi government annually and ₹10 crore per legislator is granted towards maintenance of parks, street lights, community centres, drainage systems among other such services.

“Not even a single proposal has been accepted since the constitution of the 7th Delhi Legislative Assembly in February 2020. There was no clarity on how long the work will remain stopped,” Mr. Gupta wrote.

“The government should at least ask the department concerned to accept the development proposals under the MLALAD scheme so that a decision could be taken on the release of funds as soon as possible and delay in execution of these proposals is minimised,” the MLA also wrote.