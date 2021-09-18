Reconsider prohibition of hookah in public: HC

New Delhi

18 September 2021 01:53 IST

Observation comes on 5 separate pleas

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the city government if it will reconsider its order prohibiting use of herbal hookah in public places to contain spread of COVID-19 when Delhi Police has also started breath analyser test.

Justice Rekha Palli made the query on five separate pleas by restaurants and bars seeking direction to the State and police to not to interfere with the sale of herbal flavoured hookahs.

“Delhi government counsel seeks time to get instructions as to why August 3, 2020 order is not reconsidered when breath analyser test is being allowed now. It is expected that DDMA will consider this aspect urgently,” the High Court said as it posted the case for further hearing on September 30.

Advertising

Advertising

The petitions has challenged the order of Joint Commissioner of Police (Licensing Unit) prohibiting and excluding the sale or service of herbal flavoured hookahs in restaurant/ bar being run by them.