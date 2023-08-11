HamberMenu
Reconsider move to relocate CHS library, T.N. MP urges JNU V-C 

He urged the Vice-Chancellor to heed concerns of historians, academies and scholars, and reconsider the decision of relocating the library while finding a suitable place for the centre for Tamil studies

August 11, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Several academics have urged the JNU to reverse its decision to relocate the library. 

Several academics have urged the JNU to reverse its decision to relocate the library.  | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar, who played a key role in the establishment of a centre for Tamil studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), has now written to Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, requesting her to reconsider the decision of relocating the Centre for Historical Studies (CHS) library to make way for the facility.

Following a protest and an appeal to academics by the department students, several historians and former teachers earlier urged the JNU to reverse its decision to relocate the library. Last week, the university had said that it planned to relocate the CHS library to an adjoining building to make way for a new Special Centre for Tamil Studies.

Commenting on the university’s move, Mr. Ravikumar, in his letter to the JNU Vice-Chancellor, said, “It’s important to remember that facilities funded by the public for a specific purpose should not be repurposed without due consideration.”

He urged the Vice-Chancellor to heed concerns of historians, academies and scholars, and reconsider the decision of relocating the library while finding a suitable place for the centre for Tamil studies. “Such a move has generated negative sentiment among students, educators and historians in relation to the centre for Tamil studies,” Mr. Ravikumar said. The MP, however, thanked the V-C for her efforts to establish the Special Centre for Tamil Studies, a request he, along with MP Thol. Thirumavalavan, had made to her, following which they secured a grant of ₹10 crore from the Tamil Nadu government.

‘Rare books’

The CHS had received a Department of Special Assistance (DSA) status from the UGC in the late 1980s and a grant to set up the library.

According to the CHS students, the library houses tens of thousands of books and rare documents, many of which are out of print or unavailable elsewhere.

Currently, hundreds of books are being packed and shifted to EXIM Bank library, which barely has a few dozen shelves. “This amounts to destruction of one of the best department libraries in all of India for history and a life-long resource for students, alumni and visiting scholars,” their appeal read.

