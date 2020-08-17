Reconsider benchmark for out-of-turn promotion: High Court

A view of the Delhi High Court

New Delhi

17 August 2020 02:50 IST

Delhi Police criteria for recovery of over 50 children per year is impractical: HC

The Delhi High Court has asked the police to reconsider the benchmark of recovering 50 missing children for Constables and Head-Constables, to be considered for an out-of-turn promotion (OTP), noting it was “not practically achievable”.

A Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar said the criteria for OTP may “not serve as an incentive”. The court’s direction came after the police said the OTP and ‘Asadharan Karya Puruskar’ is being considered as part of an incentive to encourage its personnel to trace missing children.

The police said any Constable or Head-Constable who recovers 50 or more missing children below the age of 14 years (15 children out of them of the age group less than 8 years) within a period of 12 months, would be considered for grant of OTP, subject to the availability of vacancies under OTP quota in the year concerned. Delhi Police’s Standing Counsel Rahul Mehra suggested that the number could be reduced to 10 childrento begin with as that would be a more realistic target, which the officers may be able to meet. “The Commissioner of Police may look into this aspect and issue necessary orders in that regard,” the court ordered taking note of Mr. Mehra’s suggestion.

Advertising

Advertising

The court’s direction came during the course of hearing on a habeas corpus petition filed by a father seeking to trace his minor daughter who went missing on July 08, 2020. The father said he was forced to approach the court as even after an FIR was registered, there was no action taken on his complaint.

“Unfortunately, time and time again, we have come across the same situation in any number of cases that we have dealt with over the years,” the Bench had said.

“We have found that often, either the case is not registered — when a complaint of a child going missing is made to the police station or even if a case is registered —no substantial and concrete steps for investigation are undertaken on the ground, till a petition is filed before this court and advance copy thereof is served,” it had stated.

Observing “this situation is completely unacceptable”, the court has ordered the Commissioner of Police to get a performance audit conducted of all the districts under the Delhi Police in relation to compliance of the provisions of standing order, which enlists the duties of the police station staff in cases of missing children.