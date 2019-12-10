‘Recommendations of panels set up after fires never implemented’

After every major fire incident in the Capital, a committee is set up to formulate plans to prevent such mishaps in the future, but the recommendations made by the panel are never implemented, said a senior Delhi Fire Service official on Monday.

On Sunday, a fire that broke out in a building in Anaj Mandi, claimed the lives of 43 people. In Bawana on January 20, 2018, 17 workers died in a factory fire. Following this, a committee was formed that included officials from civic bodies, fire department, police, power discom and other concerned agencies but its recommendations were never implemented, the official said.

Similarly, a committee was formed in Delhi after the Surat coaching center fire tragedy on May 24 this year, which had recommended that all coaching centres and paying guest accommodations must have No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire department.

But these recommendations were also not implemented, he added.

“We attend all fire calls with the prime motive to rescue the people trapped in the blaze. Our first priority is to save lives. The rules and regulations related to fire safety norms such as NOC of the building come later,” said DFS Director Atul Garg.

Strict implementation of rules and regulations under the building by-laws can prevent mishaps like Anaj Mandi, Bawana or Karol Bagh where dozens of people died in fire incidents, he said, adding that illegal manufacturing units in the city do not have fire alarms or fire extinguishing systems.

The official said a municipal corporation is a primary agency to ensure that no commercial activity operates from residential buildings. The fire department can give NOC only when civic bodies refer to the building for fire safety clearance.

Another fire safety officer said: “It is impossible to prevent similar incidents in the city because barring Lutyens zone, the misuse of by-laws is rampant all over Delhi. Areas in Old Delhi, north-east Delhi, north and east Delhi have high density and several small-scale industries operate from residential buildings.”

‘A cancerous growth’

He added: “It is a cancerous growth. Hence, all agencies have to work collectively to stop it. In 2019, 69 people have died in fire-related incidents in the city. In all these cases, it was found that the building did not have any fire safety clearance as they were either residential or exempted under rule 27 of Delhi Fire Service rules.”

These illegal small-scale industries, operating from congested areas where the movement of fire engines is not possible, should be red-flagged by the civic agencies. “Most of the fire incidents occur due to electrical short circuits. Hence, the power discom should verify the fire safety requirements of the building before giving them a connection,” said the officer.

The fire department said it is prepared to give any assistance to any civic agency or power discom.