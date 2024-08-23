Recognition of 12 colleges funded by Delhi govt. cannot be cancelled: DU

In a joint meeting of Delhi University’s (DU) Academic Council and Executive Council, a first in the university’s 102-year history, a resolution was passed which stated that the 12 Delhi colleges at the university that are fully funded by the Delhi government are constituent colleges of the University of Delhi as per the prescribed norms and that their recognition cannot be cancelled.

The meeting accepted the report of a committee formed under the chairmanship of DU South Delhi campus Director Prakash Singh to look into the affiliation of the 12 colleges after Delhi Education Minister Atishi in December last year wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stating that the Delhi government’s Directorate of Audit had noted “several serious irregularities and procedural lapses involving hundreds of crores” in the 12 colleges over the past few years.

Ms. Atishi had suggested that the Centre either direct DU to de-affiliate the 12 colleges, following which the Delhi government would bring them under its control, or that the colleges remain affiliated with DU and the Centre take over the responsibility to fully fund them.

The university in a statement said that it was decided to make the Delhi government aware of the findings and recommendations of the report and that a request be made to improve the working these 12 colleges. Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said “The Delhi Government will be requested to ensure timely release of funds including deficit in respect of all 12 colleges to maintain the academic standards of the institute.” He added that instructions should be given to PWD to ensure proper repair and timely maintenance of buildings and other infrastructure of these colleges in the larger interest of the students.

Apart from this, the Vice Chancellor was authorized to take any step deemed appropriate in the interest of these 12 institutions with the joint approval of both the councils, the university said.

According to the report of the committee, the creation of teaching and non-teaching posts in all the twelve colleges has been done as per the rules and the appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff was done as per the recruitment rules. “There is no unauthorised appropriation of funds from one head to another. There is no arbitrary and irregular payment for cleanliness and security. There are no financial irregularities in the colleges,” the report said.

It added that any attempt to disaffiliate these colleges from University of Delhi is neither legally justified nor in the interest of the students, teaching and non-teaching staff and the academic community of University of Delhi.

The 12 DU colleges that have been fully funded by Delhi government are Acharya Narendra Dev College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhagini Nivedita College, Bhaskaracharya College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Maharaja Agrasen College, Maharishi Valmiki College, Shaheed Rajguru College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies.