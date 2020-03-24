Reckless residents spook Central Delhi colony

Residents of a colony in Central Delhi were spooked on Monday when government officials turned up with notices, directing the occupants of four flats to remain indoors, given the recent travel history of their family members.

As it turned out, one of the quarantined persons had returned from Nepal in the second week of March.

“He did not adhere to the government’s advice that all those returning from abroad should remain isolated for 14 days. He did not even inform the neighbours. We came to know about it only when the notice was pasted outside his flat,” said an angry resident, stating that such reckless behaviour endangered the lives of others.

The anxious neighbours approached the person, who confirmed that he had visited Nepal and on his return was screened at the airport and advised to approach the authorities concerned if he developed any symptoms of the COVID-19 infection.

A member of the residents’ welfare association said another person had recently visited Australia, while two others worked as air hostesses. “We will request the families to observe self-quarantine, as per the government’s directions. If necessary, we will provide them all the help to ensure that they don’t go out during the quarantine period,” he said.

The development came on a day when the association members stopped the entry of “outsiders” and made arrangements for sanitisers for those entering the gated residential complex. “The residents have been requested to pick up all the deliveries at the entrance gate itself,” said the member.

FIR against family

The Delhi police on Monday registered an FIR against a family in Dwarka under sections of Epidemic Diseases Act for violating quarantine rules during COVID-19 outbreak, said a police officer.

The police said they received a complaint from residents’ welfare association of Dwarka Sector 4. On inspection, no member of the family was found at the address that was marked as ‘home quarantine’. After an extensive search, the family was found staying at a house in Dwarka Sector 10.

One of the members of the family said, “My daughter-in-law works as an air hostess. She landed on March 17 from the U.S. She was asked to be in ‘home quarantine’. We are staying in one part of Dwarka while her parents stay in another sector. We had gone to collect her belongings from her parents’ house during which some staff arrived and found us absent. They immediately contacted us. We returned and sorted out the matter.” An apology was also issued by the family members and they promised not to repeat the mistake.