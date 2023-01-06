Recall unconstitutional nominations of aldermen to MCD, Kejriwal tells L-G

January 06, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wrote to Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena requesting him to recall the nomination of 10 members as aldermen in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The BJP shot back saying that the letter was proof of Mr. Kejriwal’s “political desperation”.

Mr. Saxena nominated 10 people as aldermen in the corporation’s legislative body on Wednesday, two days before the mayoral polls.

The issue has become a political hot potato with AAP alleging that the people nominated by Mr. Saxena are connected to the BJP. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also wrote to the MCD Commissioner in this regard.

In his letter to the L-G, the Delhi CM called the nominations “blatantly unconstitutional”. Such actions, the CM added, were “a fraud on the Constitution” and displayed scant regard for the law laid down by the Supreme Court.

The CM said that traditionally, all files pertaining to nominations are routed through the Delhi government’s Urban Development Department, which is the nodal department for the MCD.

“In a complete departure from this settled practice, files were routed directly by the MCD Commissioner to the Lieutenant-Governor, completely bypassing the Delhi government. This is contrary to the law and the Constitution,” the letter read.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that it was regrettable that the CM did not seek information on the new Municipal Corporation Act from the Law Department before writing to the L-G.

“Had he sought information from the Law Department, he [Mr. Kejriwal] would have come to know that, according to the amended Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, now the corporation is answerable to the Central government; in other words, to the L-G, who is free to take decisions related to the municipal corporation,” Mr. Kapoor said.