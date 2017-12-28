Reasons for returning file laughable: Rai

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)on Wednesday criticised the Lieutenant-Governor for returning the Delhi government’s proposal for doorstep delivery of public services on “flimsy” grounds.

Addressing the media, AAP’s Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said the proposal was a step ahead in the government’s plan of good governance through which people would no longer have to run around government offices to get their work done.

“The reasons cited to return the proposal make no sense and are laughable. They say that if we go door-to-door to provide services it will increase the rush on the roads. When all these people come out of their houses to get the work done, doesn’t the rush on roads increase then?,” Mr. Rai asked. He also refuted the L-G’s argument of making these services digital saying the Delhi government is already moving towards digitising its services.