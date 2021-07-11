Reapply for admission fee refund, DU tells students

NEW DELHI

11 July 2021 00:35 IST

‘Those who cancelled their admission after Feb. 15 not eligible’

Delhi University has asked students who have not received a fee refund after cancellation of last year’s admissions, to apply afresh for the same.

Students who have cancelled their admission after February 15 will not be eligible to seek refund, the university said.

“Students who have not received the UG [undergraduation] or PG [postgraduation] admission cancellation or excess fee refund are requested to mail their bank account details afresh...along with scanned copy of the cheque or passbook and fee receipt to fin5dy@gmail.com for early action,” the varsity said.

In the notice issued, DU also directed students to write their form number and send the mails to the specified email address and not to other DU authorities. “You are also advised to check refund status first in the earlier notification and not send repetitive emails,” it said.

Earlier, in a notice dated May 23, the university had said that refund of the admission fees following cancellation had failed due to wrong account details provided and had urged students who had withdrawn admissions to update relevant details.

The university had asked students to visit the online admission portal to update bank details and initiate the refund process.