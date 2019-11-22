Realtors’ body demands amendment to NCLT Act

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI)-NCR on Thursday demanded an amendment in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Act to not allow a single homebuyer initiate the insolvency proceedings and Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) have sole jurisdiction over customer disputes.

Holding a press conference here, the office-bearers of CREDAI-NCR argued that a single customer being allowed to initiate insolvency proceedings did not help in resolving the matter, but made it worse and in most of the cases was used as an “arm-twisting” technique. They demanded that RERA should be the first point of contact for any dispute related to the real estate sector and the customers be allowed to proceed to NCLT for insolvency proceedings only if RERA felt so.

“We as a real estate body, feel that single home buyers should not be encouraged to go to NCLT. Most of the time, it is the speculators and investors using the provision in law to arm-twist the developer to get out of the project because the end-users are mostly interested in getting the possession of their houses. It should be allowed only through RERA and that too only if two-thirds of the customers agree to it,” said CREDAI-NCR treasurer Prashant Solomon at the press conference.

Mr. Solomon said when the developer in States such as Haryana was required to get the approval of two-thirds of flat buyers to make any changes in the project, it was not justified to allow a single buyer to initiate insolvency proceedings.

The office-bearers said the real estate sector supported 257 sectors and slowing down of housing sector was an important factor behind the sluggish economic growth. Mr. Solomon said that around 4.5 lakh units were stalled across 1,600 projects and the loss caused to the economy due to this in terms of labour wages was around ₹36,500 crore.

They welcomed the ₹25,000-crore package to the real estate sector, but also demanded that banks be encouraged to fund more real estate projects.