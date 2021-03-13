Realtor opens fire to ‘scare’ ex-girlfriend

NEW DELHI

13 March 2021 00:54 IST

A 32-year-old property dealer was arrested for allegedly opening fire to “scare” his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend after she blocked his number and started “ignoring” him in west Delhi, police said on Friday.

The accused, Suresh Kadyan, is the son of a retired army officer, they said. His friend Pawan (45) was also arrested for allegedly giving his licensed revolver, which was used in the Wednesday evening incident, they revealed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said the woman has been ignoring the man for the past few days and he became more aggressive after she blocked his number. “During questioning, the accused revealed that he wanted to take revenge on his girlfriend. He went to his girlfriend’s house, but could not find her there. Then he got to know that she had gone to her friend’s house in Subhash Nagar. So he reached there and fired in the air to threaten them,” she said.

Money matter

Soon after the incident, the woman (the host) informed the police that her friend’s ex-boyfriend had gone to her house in a black car and fired in the air to scare them. She further stated that her friend had borrowed some money from Kadyan. But after their break-up, he started demanding his money back and threatened her with dire consequences, police said.

The DCP said a case was registered and through a technical surveillance, the registration number of the offending SUV and the mobile number of the accused was obtained, leading to his arrest from Jhajjar in Haryana.

The police have recovered the .32-bore revolver along with five live cartridges, one used empty cartridge and also seized the car.