Real-time monitoring of noise levels by March

Twenty six ambient Noise Monitoring Stations (NMS) are expected to come up across the city by March. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has floated a tender for setting up the stations, which will provide real-time data on noise levels.

The move comes after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) pulled up the DPCC in November and asked them to set up the stations by January 31, 2020.

The tender, which will be opened on January 2, has a deadline of two months for the company who wins the bid to set up the 26 stations, as per the tender document.

“Last date of tender is January 2 and we will process both technical and financial bids within 10 days. The monitoring stations will come up in the next two months. Most of the stations will come up at existing air quality monitoring stations of the DPCC,” a DPCC official told The Hindu.

Reserved ₹4 crore

“The Delhi government has reserved ₹4 crore for the project and we might increase it if needed,” the official added.

Currently, noise levels exceed accepted levels at many spots in the city and the new network will provide more data to authorities to frame policies and take proper action, said officials.

The tender is for supply, installation, commissioning, and operation and maintenance (O&M) for 10 years of real-time ambient Noise Monitoring Station network, which will comprise 26 noise monitoring stations and a central server . “Equipment/instruments, including central server under the ‘Noise Project’ shall be supplied, installed and commissioned within 60 days,” read the tender document.

The central server will be at the DPCC office and it will have real-time data of all the stations. Real-time noise levels will be displayed on its website and displayed at selected spots across the city.

During the O&M period, in case of any NMS failure, penalty of ₹2,000 per day per will be levied on the operator — after a grace period of seven continuous non-working days. The grace period will be allowed only once in three months.