ADVERTISEMENT

Real estate developers eye 1.24 lakh sq. m. Dwarka land parcel

January 13, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) concluded a pre-bed meeting to lease out 1,24,000 sq. m. of a railway land parcel for ₹1193 crore in Sector 21, Dwarka, on Thursday. The land parcel can be used for residential (55%) and commercial (45%) purposes. Among the developers who attended the meeting were DLF Ltd., Omaxe Ltd., Godrej Properties, Bharti Realty, GMR Group, Unity Group, Pacific Group, Raheja Group, ELDECO Group, Balaji Properties, ATS Homekraft, Birla Estates, Young Builders (P) Ltd, Welspun Enterprises Ltd., Jindal Realty, Birla Estates, etc. The land parcel is available for a 99-year lease in Sector 21, Dwarka.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / real estate

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US