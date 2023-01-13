Real estate developers eye 1.24 lakh sq. m. Dwarka land parcel

January 13, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi:

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) concluded a pre-bed meeting to lease out 1,24,000 sq. m. of a railway land parcel for ₹1193 crore in Sector 21, Dwarka, on Thursday. The land parcel can be used for residential (55%) and commercial (45%) purposes. Among the developers who attended the meeting were DLF Ltd., Omaxe Ltd., Godrej Properties, Bharti Realty, GMR Group, Unity Group, Pacific Group, Raheja Group, ELDECO Group, Balaji Properties, ATS Homekraft, Birla Estates, Young Builders (P) Ltd, Welspun Enterprises Ltd., Jindal Realty, Birla Estates, etc. The land parcel is available for a 99-year lease in Sector 21, Dwarka.