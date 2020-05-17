Ready to provide necessary trains for transporting migrants: Railways tells HC

The Railways has informed the Delhi High Court that it was ready to provide the “necessary trains” as and when States put up a request for transporting migrant workers to their respective home towns.

The Railways also said “more than 800 trains have already departed, taking around 10 lakh migrant workers to their home towns”.

The submission was made before a Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar which was hearing a petition seeking the registration and repatriation of migrant workers in the Capital.

The National Campaign Committee for Eradication of Bonded Labour, in its petition, had said the official website of the government meant for registration of migrant workers for transit to their respective home towns and the helpline numbers are not properly working.

The petition also said there was need of appointment of Nodal Officers in each district of Delhi for the same.