Ready to fight, says Satya Pal Malik as police deny claims he was detained

April 23, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - New Delhi

A day after he was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with an alleged insurance scam, former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday went to the R.K. Puram police station after some of his supporters were detained from a park near his residence at south Delhi’s Som Vihar.

Farmers and khap leaders from across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi had gathered at the residence of Mr. Malik, who will be questioned by the CBI on April 28. The CBI’s note, informing him of the questioning, comes days after Opposition parties targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Mr. Malik’s charges made during an interview with journalist Karan Thapar for The Wire.

Mr. Malik told reporters that the leaders from various khaps came there to express solidarity with him. “I did not have enough space in my house to accommodate everybody. So, we decided to serve food in the park nearby. The police then told me that it is illegal and the meeting cannot be organised.” The event was cancelled even though no speeches or slogans were given, he added.

While some of his supporters said Mr. Malik had been detained at the police station, Delhi Police denied the claims and issued a statement saying the politician had turned up at the police station “of his own volition”.

DCP (South West) Manoj C. said, “We have not detained former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik. He, along with his supporters, came of his own volition to the R.K. Puram police station and we informed him that he can leave at his own will.”

Delhi Police also took to Twitter and denied the “rumours” saying false news was being spread about Mr. Malik’s detention.

‘Not a place for protest’

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said around 10 a.m., the organisers were informed that the said premises was a park in a residential area near DPS R.K. Puram, which is not a place for public meetings or protests. “The organisers were advised to hold their protest at Jantar Mantar,” Mr. Hooda said.

He said the police tried to persuade the organisers and participants to leave the park but they refused. “At least 24 persons who refused to leave the site were detained and sent to the Jaffarpur Kalan police station,” Mr. Hooda said, adding that all those detained were later released.

Around 12.30 p.m., Mr. Malik, along with 20 supporters, reached the R.K. Puram police station where he remained for two hours, the officer added.

After coming out of the police station, Mr. Malik said, “Under the current government, anything can happen. I’m not afraid of getting arrested. I’m ready to fight.”

