Ready to don uniform to serve people, says son of slain Delhi Police officer

Deepak Dayal, 23, said his father taught him to “serve the people, no matter what”.

“For my father, work came first. That’s what he taught me and my sister. Now, we are preparing to join the Delhi police,” said the son of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shambhu Dayal, who died in the line of duty.

The ASI was stabbed multiple times on January 4 by a man who was nabbed for allegedly snatching a mobile phone. The assailant, Anish, was being taken to Mayapuri police station when he attacked the police officer who succumbed to his injuries on January 8.

CCTV footage revealed the ASI was stabbed multiple times even as bystandars watched, but he managed to subdue Anish until officers arrived to arrest him.

“He served the people till his last breath. Our mother is inconsolable, but we’re going to make him proud. My sister and I have thought this through and will join the Delhi police just like my uncle and my father,” Deepak said.

Nearing retirement

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced an ex gratia of ₹1 crore for the family of Mr. Dayal, who had joined Delhi Police as a Constable in 1993..

Detailing his father’s recent health problems, Deepak said, “He had three heart surgeries and was also diagnosed with diabetes, but he continued to discharge his duties diligently. We used to tell him to take care of himself because he was nearing retirement.”

“Considering the risks involved, our family always used to be worried. It’s painful to see that nobody intervened when my father was attacked. He was always there for everybody,” said Deepak’s sister Gayatri.

Jai Kishan, Mr. Shambhu’s brother-in-law, said that people will remember Mr. Dayal for being selfless. “He taught me most of what I am today. He was a father-figure to me, what more can I say,” said Mr. Kishan, a Sub-Inspector at Hari Nagar police station.

Deepak said that his father’s hardwork and dedication was fondly remembered even in his native village of Neem Ka Thana, in Rajasthan’s Sikar district..

Sanjana, the widow of the 57-year-old ASI, and their other daughter Priyanka said the family misses him but will continue their journey in life.