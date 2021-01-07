Ready to consider application of three students, JNU tells HC

Their PG admissions were rejected due to delay in DU results

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has informed the Delhi High Court that it was willing to consider “sympathetically” the application of three students, whose admission in a postgraduate course was rejected as their graduation results were delayed by Delhi University (DU) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

JNU’s counsel Monika Arora said admissions are still going on for several courses and hence, the varsity will be considering the admission application of the three candidates if seats are still available in the relevant courses, and they qualify on merit for the admission.

JNU’s submission came before Justice Prateek Jalan, who was hearing a plea by three students who had graduated from DU.

All three candidates applied for admission to M.A. courses in their respective subjects in JNU. They took the JNU entrance examination and claimed to have achieved a result higher than that required for admission in the first list published by JNU.

However, JNU did not grant them admission due to delay in their undergraduate examinations and publication of results by DU due to the ongoing pandemic.

Contends clause

Advocate Kawalpreet Kaur, appearing for the students, contended that JNU, in its prospectus, had added a clause that the candidate whose result has been declared, would be given preference over those whose result has not been declared.

Advocate Kaur termed the clause as discriminatory as it would result in other students being rendered ineligible for no fault of theirs.

Taking note of the submission, Justice Jalan said as results of the students have been declared, the clause stipulating that preference will be given to those whose results have been declared will not stand in the way of the three students’ admission, if seats are available and they are otherwise qualified on merit for admission.