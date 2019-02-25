Ready to allow 50% MSP for farmers: govt

The Delhi government on Sunday said it has conceptualised the implementation of recommendations of Swaminathan Committee on farmers and was ready to allow 50% higher minimum support price (MSP) for farmers.

The government said it has proposed a scheme — Mukhya Mantri Kisan Mitra Yojna — for the benefit of farmers of Delhi according to the recommendation of the report that reads: “MSP should be at least 50% more than the weighted average cost of production.”

The government said Development Minister Gopal Rai has discussed the modalities of Delhi MSP implementation with the farmers, tenant farmers as well as wheat and paddy traders. After taking suggestions, the MSP for Delhi in respect of wheat and paddy have been decided in view of the higher production cost here as compared to other States.

Mr. Rai has directed the Development Department to prepare a note to be put up before the Cabinet so that the new scheme for the welfare of farmers can be implemented, the government said.