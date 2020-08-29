‘Reaction was proportionate to gravity of threat in Jamia’

New Delhi

29 August 2020 02:54 IST

Police defend before HC decision to enter varsity in December

The police on Friday defended before the Delhi High Court its decision to enter the Jamia Millia Islamia during the violence that occurred in December last year, saying it was done to control the “aggravated form of unlawful assembly”.

Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi, appearing for Delhi Police, said: “The nature of the gathering was a criminal mob... they were free of all inhibitions. They moved with the force to commit any crime. Proportionate to the gravity of the threat, there was a reaction from police”.

‘Repeated pleas to crowd’

Mr. Lekhi said the police’s reaction was “preceded by repeated pleas to the crowd to exercise restraint and go back, and after informing the crowd that they are part of an unlawful assembly”.

This request was made by a Joint Commissioner of Police, a senior officer in the force, Mr. Lekhi said, adding that “he too was attacked”.

The ASG said despite multiple warnings, the mob continued to march and instead of retreating, took a parallel road to reach Mathura Road. “A demand for more force was made in view of the large mob,” he said.

“The violent mob armed with stick, stones, bricks, started targeting public vehicles and properties...The police finding no other way to control the mob, at the end used tear gas and moderate force,” he said.

The ASG said when the mob was pushed back, they “strategically entered the Jamia campus and used it as cover started pelting stones at the police” for one and half hours. Hence there was “good cause” for the police to enter the Jamia campus to contain the violence, ASG Lekhi said.

Next hearing

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan have adjourned the hearing for September 18.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions, moved by lawyers, students of JMI, residents of Okhla in south Delhi, seeking setting up of a judicial commission to look into the Jamia violence and registration of FIRs against the erring police officers.