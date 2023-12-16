GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Re-spinning old theories’: L-G refuses to review file on top officers’ removal

Atishi’s proposal seeking removal of Chief Secretary and Divisional Commissioner is an attempt to mislead public and courts, says Saxena; case pertains to the acquisition of a 19-acre land parcel

December 16, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Vigilance Minister Atishi had sent the file to L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena on November 22.

Vigilance Minister Atishi had sent the file to L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena on November 22. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena refused to reconsider his decision dismissing Vigilance Minister Atishi’s proposal seeking the removal of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Divisional Commissioner Ashwani Kumar to ensure a “fair” Central agency-led probe in a land acquisition case, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday.

Sources in the Delhi government accused the L-G of turning down “all plausible arguments” in the proposal and questioned him for not “initiating a thorough investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation or higher investigative authorities” on the issue.

The case pertains to a 19-acre land parcel acquired in Delhi’s Bamnoli village by the National Highways Authority of India for the Dwarka Expressway project. The land deal allegedly led to undue benefits to one of the landowners, who was said to be linked to a business associate of the Chief Secretary’s son, Karan Chauhan.

In a preliminary report submitted to the L-G last month, Ms. Atishi alleged a “clear nexus” between Mr. Naresh Kumar, his son, and the landowner, who got “windfall gains” as the price of the land was increased from around ₹41 crore to ₹897.1 crore.

She also stated that the Divisional Commissioner withheld from her the relevant files related to the case on two occasions.

Mr. Saxena had, on November 19, rejected the report, calling it “half-baked, incorrect, based on preconceived assumptions and presumptions”.

On November 22, Ms. Atishi resubmitted the file to Mr. Saxena, asking him to review his decision.

A Raj Niwas official said the L-G dismissed the proposal and observed that Ms. Atishi’s file “was nothing but re-spinning of theories” and “an attempt to mislead the public and the courts from the core issue”.

‘Centre adamant’

A Delhi government source said that refusing to take any action against Mr. Naresh Kumar made it clear why the Centre was “adamant about extending this ‘special’ officer’s services and vouched for him in the Supreme Court”.

On November 29, a day before Mr. Naresh Kumar was set to retire, the apex court upheld the Centre’s proposal to give him a six-month extension. The Delhi government had challenged the “unilateral” proposal, but the Supreme Court ruled that the move could not be construed to be violative of the law.

Top News Today

