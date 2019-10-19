Re-route proposed metro corridor: INTACH

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has advised the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to review the alignment proposed for the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor of Phase-IV in a bid to conserve protected monuments, read a DMRC document. Under the current proposal the alignment is passing through Mehrauli (near Qutub Minar) to Ladosarai for a stretch of approximately 2.5 km between Kishangarh and Saket.

“The Mehrauli-Lado Sarai area is densely populated and full of protected monuments. The location of these protected monuments is such that prohibited zones of these monuments are overlapping,” the document read.

Following deliberations with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the National Monuments Authority (NMA), the DMRC was advised to conduct a Heritage and Archaeological Impace Assessment through INTACH or the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA).

“INTACH without going into further details for the study has advised DMRC to review and re-route away from Qutub Complex, it being a UNESCO World Heritage property...” the document said. Additionally, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has also suggested the extension of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor up to Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the document revealed.

Once the extension gets the nod, residents of areas like Saket, Khanpur, Mehrauli and Vasant Kunj will get direct access to Terminal 1 via this corridor. Connectivity for commuters traveling from Faridabad will also improve as they will be able to access the interchange facility at the Tughlakabad station.

The corridor will also help commuters get direct access between Terminals 1 and 3 via the Aerocity interchange station.

Meanwhile, the approximate cost of the proposed Metro Lite corridor has been set at ₹2,886 crore while the completion cost projected at ₹3,179 crore approximately.

The approximately 20 km Metro Lite corridor is will cover localities including, Kirti Nagar, Mayapuri, Mayapuri Industrial Area, Dabri Village, Mahavir Enclave up to the upcoming convention centre at Dwarka Sector 25. The proposed corridor is likely to have 21 stations, according to the DMRC documents.